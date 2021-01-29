Landmark Inn holding recyclable can drive for hospitality workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you have bags of recyclables piling up, the Landmark Inn is gladly accepting any cans as a part of their Together We Can drive.

All funds raised from the donated cans will go toward hospitality and service workers in the Marquette community.

“The hospitality sector has been adversely affected by the pandemic so there’s a lot of people out there that need some help and we want to try and help some people, said Mike Mering, director of food and beverage at the Landmark Inn.

Clean, bagged cans can be dropped off at the designated outdoor area in the parking lot behind the hotel from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The drive will run through March 26, 2021.

Once the collection drive is completed, the Landmark Inn will use the funds to purchase grocery gift cards. If you are a service worker, you can contact the hotel for more information on how to receive a gift card.