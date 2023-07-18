MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Lansing Political Consultant, Timothy Ward is pedaling 2,400 miles for a prison nonprofit, he began his “Trace MI” journey on July 10th.

“Trace MI is a statewide cycling event for 2,400 miles where I am riding the perimeter of the state, both peninsulas,” said Timothy Ward, President of Michigan Legislative Consultant. “People would say, you’re doing the U.P. too? I said yeah, can’t be Trace MI without doing the U.P. and it is on behalf of Chance for Life to raise funds and awareness.”

Timothy Ward wanted to use his passion for cycling to benefit someone other than himself. He decided to use this event to bring Chance for Life to the spotlight. Chance for Life is a nonprofit organization. This program helps prisoners transform with the appropriate resources and support. Timothy wanted to get across one message while doing his trek.

“It is the message of Chance for Life, and the success. They have been around for 25 years, but very little is known about them,” said Ward. “They have quietly gone about their business and the people they serve, which are the people in the prisons. It is a transformational program, it is about getting them to think differently, to be more critical in their thinking, to how they approach decision making, mediate and conflict resolution.”

Timothy started in Detroit and will be making his way to Houghton on Tuesday. He has been working with a cycling coach, who has changed his regime and he has been pleased with his progress. He has been cycling between 100-124 miles a day, with the exception of a singular rest day.

The message for his adventure is for Chance for Life, but Timothy wanted to leave everyone with one message.

“If you’re looking for adventure, the place you find adventure is within yourself. I started off 7 years ago buying a bike for the first time doing 5-10 miles, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought 7 years later I would be riding the perimeter of the state,” said Ward. “Wherever you’re at, just stretch. Whatever you want to do just go do it.”

