MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Members of area Law Enforcement came out to raise money for Special Olympics today in Marquette.

The law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a week of community activities designed to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. There are dozens of local fun runs and activities planned for communities across Upper Michigan. Law Enforcement departments statewide join together to run shoulder to shoulder for this good cause. Today’s run was a relatively short run/walk around NMU’s campus. The torch run has a goal of raising $80,000 this week. Funds raised go to support all costs associated with competing in Special Olympics, with no cost to the families of athletes.

“It’s just a bunch of law enforcement and corrections personnel that get together to do you know, the the run itself is our signature event,” said Carla White, the Coordinator of the Marquette Law Enforcement Torch Run. “But we do crazy things throughout the year to raise money. The polar plunges is one of our biggest events. We have people that do ticket cops, every anything you can think of to raise money, we try to do it just to get the word out about Special Olympics and we always try to include the athletes in the area so people can see like and see like what the impact that they’re making on the athletes life.”

The Torch Run events will run until this Friday with a local goal of raising $80,000

