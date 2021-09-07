Law Enforcement Torch Run events in Marquette and Munising to benefit Special Olympics Michigan

ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Next week is ‘Flame of Hope Week’ for Law Enforcement Torch Run.

In the Upper Peninsula, there are two fundraising events. September 14 will be the 2021 Community Run Marquette at the Superior Dome. Participants can check in at 5:00 p.m. The walk begins at 5:15 p.m. and runners and bikers begin at 5:30 p.m. On September 16 is the 2021 East Channel 5K and 1 Mile Walk for Special Olympics. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at East Channel Brewery in Munising.

“We’re doing a run and a walk,” said Carla White, Law Enforcement Torch Run Executive Council Member. The run is a 5 5K and then there is a one mile walk. And we’re going to run the streets of Munising and every time you run past East Channel Brewery, we provide you with a cold refreshment on your lap which is provided with your registration costs which kinda makes it fun and interesting. Something fun to do.”

Funds raised from these two events benefit Special Olympics Michigan. Special Olympics athletes are slowly getting back to in person competitions and White says they need help more than ever this year to help raise funds and awareness so they can continue to compete in sports they love at no cost to them or their families.

“We’re changing things up a little but with the Torch Run on how we’re distributing funds to Special Olympics because of the pandemic and the inability to raise funds last year,” said White. “Typically, we do a split. So what we’re doing now is actually paying the different areas around the state. We’re paying the ways for them to attend Winter Games, Fall Games, Summer Games so the areas themselves don’t have to come up with that money. So we’re going to fund all of the athletes that they can send so it’s affecting every athlete across the state.”

Registration for either event is $30 and includes a t-shirt. To register, click here.