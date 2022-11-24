MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People across the Upper Peninsula came together today to provide Thanksgiving meals for those in their communities.

Non-profit organization Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) has operations in the Copper Country and in Marquette County. Volunteers spent the day preparing 200 meals to deliver and serve in-person at the Elks Lodge in Marquette. This was the first sit-down meal offered by LBFE since the start of the pandemic.

“Being able to bring people together in family style and provide them with new memories to maybe go along with some of those as they’ve had from from the past,” said Program Manager Leslie Bek. “So, family and friendship are what it’s about today and going and gathering and sharing the mail. It’s, it’s quite a blessing. It’s a blessing for us to be able to provide this with all of those who support us are huge volunteers and Elks Lodge for the site here and all of their help. So, we’re pretty excited to get folks together again, just like a family.”

