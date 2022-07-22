MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The League of Women Voters, or LWV, is offering a tool to help voters navigate the election called VOTE411. This nonpartisan election resource provides Marquette County voters simple and accessible tools to help them through their voting process. With VOTE411 voters can see personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other information that can be of assistance to all voters nationwide.

“From local ballot initiatives to important state races, it is crucial that voters in Marquette County make their voices heard this election year,” said Pri Burnham, the Vice President for Voter Services. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this election season. The League of Women Voters of Marquette County has published our online voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Marquette County voters.”

Resources on VOTE411 are available in both English and Spanish to reach more voters and assist them in making their decisions. The website gives information on each candidate and where they stand on important issues.

The The LWV of Marquette County will host several events to help voters prepare for election day. They will be holding additional candidate forums, voter registration campaigns and programs at school in conjunction with Constitution Day and National Voter Registration Day.

To learn more about the League of Women Voter in Marquette County and the events they hold, find their website here.

Primary Elections: Tuesday, August 2nd

General Elections: Tuesday, November 8

Polls open between 7 am and 8 pm.