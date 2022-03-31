MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Peter White Public Library (PWPL) is planning four events in April to help people from Marquette and Alger counties learn about their personal genealogy. The events will be run in workshop-style formats and run by experts helping you to learn how to use different resources at every level of genealogical research. Each event will start at 6:30 p.m. and run for an estimated 90 minutes.

“We have, at the library, a lot of books on beginning genealogy. How to do it, the resources you might want to use, also,” said Lynette Suckow, a Reference Librarian for PWPL and liaison to the Marquette County Genealogical Society. “And if you have already a base of photos, if you already have a lot of your genealogy written down, it’s okay to come and still do the beginning workshop to see if you have all the bases covered, because there’s a lot to it, a lot more. When you start you realize how much more there is to it and how many little aspects of genealogy you will find.”

Beginners Workshop – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The first event is a workshop for those new to researching their family history. It will take place in the Shiras Room at PWPL with Joan Ball, a researcher from the Marquette County Genealogical Society. The session will cover pedigree charts, family groups, census records, and organizational techniques.

“That really gives you the nuts and bolts of how you would do your family history,” Suckow said. “We have some forms like a family tree form, just to get those all filled out formally because everyone knows that Uncle George, you know, was my mom’s brother and that kind of thing. But you need to just write everything out into that family tree, and then you’ll be able to research each one of those individually. So to get the writing down on paper first, it’s really essential.”

Searching Vital Records – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The second event encourages participants to take the next step in researching their family history by learning how to verify information through available resources. This event will also take place in the Shiras Room, again led by Joan Ball from the Marquette County Genealogical Society.

“Once you find out who you want to research, then you go ahead and research them through databases online through the courthouse records,” Suckow said. “The city has a lot of records. The county has a lot of records right at our courthouse down here. And we have records here at the library. We have poked directories, we have yearbooks, so you can find a lot of information about those records.”

Online Genealogical Records – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Online Genealogical Records workshop will feature an in-depth presentation of MyHeritage genealogy database. It will take place in the Shiras Room, led by Laurie Johnson, a researcher from the Marquette County Genealogical Society. The MyHeritage website, part of the Michigan e-Library, offers free access for Michigan residents.

“That works with three major databases. Usually, we have family search, we have ancestry,” Suckow said. “We have a library edition here, but you can also get a more extended version at home, but you have to pay. We also have the MyHeritage database, which is through the Michigan Electronic Library. So we have access to that here, and that’s the one we’re concentrating on this time is the MyHeritage through Michigan Electronic Library. So that is free to everybody. If you live in the state of Michigan, you have access to that all the time.”

Genealogy Lock-In – Friday, April 22, 2022

Finally, the Spring Genealogy Lock-In will be take place in the Shiras Room and feature a virtual visit from Katherine Willson, a Genealogist, Presenter, and Educator. Willson will speak on ‘Using Maps in Genealogy’ and will present to a live audience, followed by answering questions after the presentation.

“We’re talking about using maps and genealogy, which is something people don’t talk about very much. We also have Sanborn maps here, the access to all the Michigan Sanborn maps,” Suckow said. “And so it can be used to track down family records, homesteads, acreage, you know, bigger farms, and so it’s pretty interesting to learn about that aspect of genealogy.”

If you are unable to attend the events this month, PWPL typically holds workshops biannually in April and November. Additionally, the library holds a Genealogy Help Program event about once a month, featuring one-on-one help featuring volunteers from the genealogical society. You can stay tuned for updates on PWPL’s website and Facebook page.

As the library has continued to hold the workshops, Suckow says its clear how much genealogical research means to those who participate.

“I think genealogy becomes more meaningful as you get older,” Suckow said. “Our audience is usually. you know, like over 40, because at first you’re just living life. And then later you’re gathering all the information from your ancestors, especially as you lose them. When you get older, some of those really older ancestors leave you and then you want to find out more about your family. So if you can interview people when you’re still young, you’ve got to be the leg up because you can talk to the actual people who are your aunts and uncles and grandparents. So later we do the paperwork on them if we no longer have them to talk to us.”

If you have questions, you can contact the Peter White Public Library at 906-226-4311 or e-mail the Reference Desk at refdesk@pwpl.info.