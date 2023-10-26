MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – What you all have been waiting for with antici…pation! Get ready to do the Time Warp again, because a Halloween-favorite is returning to the stage at the Masonic Building in Marquette Thursday night.

“It’s the 45th anniversary of the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ movie, but here at the Masonic, it’s the sixth annual ‘Rocky Horror Show’ the musical,” said Bobby Glenn Brown, who plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter. “Brad and Janet, go to their friend’s wedding and get a flat tire and need a phone. Because back then there were no cell phones and they ended up at the Frankenstein place and craziness ensues after that. And you have to come and see the show to see how it ends.”

Bobby Glenn Brown has portrayed Dr. Frank-N-Furter for 22 years. This year he will reprise this role as well as direct the show.

“I’m forever humble and grateful. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t the support from [the] audiences that come every year,” said Brown. “Yes, we have people who come every year and are diehard supporters. But there’s people that have never been before. So, I always tell the cast be prepared on opening night to meet the final character and that’s the audience. ‘Rocky Horror’ is the audience participation show. If you don’t know the lines or you don’t know the props to bring, that’s okay. We have prop bags when you buy your ticket that you can get, and it has some of the lines that you’ll say during the show. But that’s the fun part about ‘Rocky Horror’ is the audience and the audience participation that it brings with it.”

‘The Rocky Horror Show’ has performances from October 26-28 at 7 p.m. in the Red Room of the Masonic. There will also be a midnight performance on October 28 (21 and over show), plus a 10 p.m. show on Halloween. Tickets can be purchased online at matimqt.org.