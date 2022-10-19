MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The antici…pation to see this year’s “The Rocky Horror Show” is almost over. Get ready to do the Time Warp again this Friday in the Red Room of the Masonic Center.

“‘Rocky Horror’ is a love story, it’s science fiction, it’s horror, it’s comedy, it’s everything all really wrapped up into one,” said Josh Reinaas, who plays Narrator. “At the end of the day, it’s the story of Brad and Janet, two lovers who go to visit a dear friend of theirs and happen upon a miscreant group of…we’ll call them special individuals. And then hilarity ensues through a series of strange and hilarious events.”

The musical production is meant for mature audiences and involves plenty of audience participation.

“In my 15 years of doing this show my biggest draw from the moment I saw it, I knew I wanted to be a part of it, was the audience participation,” said Aidan Pietila, who plays Brad. “I mean you get to throw things; you get to yell at the actors, there are just all sorts of fun things for the audience to actually do and it’s really nice to have that break from the norm.”

MATI’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” opens this weekend at the Masonic Center with shows Friday, October 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and on October 28, 29 and 31 at 7 p.m. There will be two midnight shows on October 22 and October 29. You must be 18+ to attend the midnight showings. Tickets can be purchased on matimqt.org.