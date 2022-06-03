KI SAWYER, Mich. (WJMN) – Non-profit organization Let’s Grow KI is planning an educational event this weekend titled “Save Money Growing Food”. The event will feature experts from the Gwinn Seed Library and Transition Marquette discussing ways to work with local soil and how participants can save money by growing their own food.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 12-2 pm at the intersection of Scorpion and Tarzon in KI Sawyer’s housing area.

The event will include experts teaching ways to save money and grow food through composting, hugelkultur, and container gardening. There will also be a kids area run with help from MARESA. Kids will be able to learn hands-on about composting and nutrients, as well as decorate a recycled pot and plant a seed to take home.

The event is free to attend and will include free resources and chances to win prizes. People of all levels of experience are able to attend and questions are encouraged.

Let’s Grow KI’s mission is to plant the seeds for a healthier and more self-sustaining community through gardening, nutritional education, access to nutritious food and community action.

The non-profit has received support from Grow and Lead Community and Youth Development. The event is sponsored by North Country Tree Care, Honor Credit Union and the local community who invested volunteer time to prep the site and made donations of vegetable starts. The BookMobile has provided free gardening books.

You can follow Let’s Grow KI on Facebook or contact the organization at letsGrowKi@gmail.com.