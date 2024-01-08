MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a four-year hiatus, Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice’s Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser is making its return later this month.

This is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds benefiting the Lake Superior Hospice Patient Care Fund.

“The Patient Care Fund allows us to do things for families and our patients that aren’t covered by insurance,” said Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Voegtline. “It can be something as simple as a special birthday meal or help with travel expenses for a loved one who maybe needs to get here at the end of a life for their family.”

Local 3 will once again be one of seven local volunteer teams who will be performing and battling it out for that coveted trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

“It’s amazing, everyone is just bringing the heat, and no one is the same,” said Team Coordinator Ashley McGrath. “We don’t have any copy pastes of the performances this year or anything like that. So, it’s entertaining all the way through, we’ve got a really good roster.”

Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice’s Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser will be held on Friday, January 19 at Northern Michigan University’s Forest Roberts Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar. To purchase tickets, you can do so online at nmu.universitytickets.com.