MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) spent Wednesday afternoon prepping for its Thanksgiving meal.

The non-profit, volunteer-based organization is committed to relieving isolation and loneliness among the elderly in our community. LBFE is expecting a couple hundred people for the in-person Thanksgiving meal at the Elks Lodge. Volunteers will also be delivering over 160 meals to people’s homes.

“Something about friendship that is immeasurable, really, of what the impact is,” said Marquette Office Program Manager Les Bek. “But we know that by providing that to our elders it’s helping them maybe with their loneliness or their disconnection and their isolation. That’s what Little Brothers is all about year-round and especially on this holiday. So, we think the impact is definitely long lasting.”

To learn more about Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly and its volunteer opportunities, you can visit Little Brothers – Michigan Chapter.