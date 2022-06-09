DOWNTOWN MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the longest-running musicals in Off-Broadway history is hitting the stage tonight in Marquette.

The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company (MÄTI) is putting on “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Masonic’s Red Room for the next two weekends. “Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical. It’s based on the low-budget 1960 black and white comedy film of the same name.

“It’s just surrounding Seymour and his venture with his plant, Audrey II, who he names after his partner from his florist shop, Audrey,” said Asa Naigus, who plays Orin the Dentist. “The plant increasingly, he finds out what makes it bigger and it increasingly gets larger until it starts to take control of him as opposed to him having control over his plant, his little botanist experiment, and then the story progresses from there.”

Local thespian Bobby Glenn Brown portrays the plant Audrey II in a unique way.

“One of the things that I’ve really enjoyed playing Audrey II is the way Kristen Halsey, our director, came about telling me how she wanted me to portray the character. So she allowed me the opportunity to not only just be a puppeteer but then actually it’s interesting not being seen but heard all the time. So not to give anything away but the one time I’m actually seen with the plant and then it grows so big that you don’t see me anymore. As Asa said earlier, the plant takes over instead of Seymour, who’s supposed to take care of the plant, you know, it’s the world. Audrey II could be in your home right now,” said Brown.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will have shows at 7 p.m. on June 9 and 10, as well as next weekend on June 17 and 18. There are 1 p.m. shows on June 11 and June 19. Tickets can be purchased online at matimqt.org.