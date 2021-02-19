MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events to cancel, postpone or go a different route. Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan is no different and organizers have decided to make the fundraiser virtual this year.
Teams and individuals can freeze however they’d like and Team Local 3 did a winter obstacle course featuring a tunnel crawl, popsicle eating and sliding into kiddie pool of ice cold water, all while having water balloons thrown at them.
Funds raised help athletes with costs like uniforms and travel expenses for sporting events. To donate to Team Local 3’s fundraising page or to a specific team member’s page, click here.
Latest stories
- Local 3 is freezin’ for a reason to support Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan
- Exercise prescription for cancer
- Michigan reports about 1,200 more coronavirus cases
- App can get you a deal at Meijer and keep food out of landfills
- Members of Congress denounce anti-Asian hate crimes as number of incidents go up