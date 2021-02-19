Local 3 is freezin’ for a reason to support Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events to cancel, postpone or go a different route. Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan is no different and organizers have decided to make the fundraiser virtual this year.

Teams and individuals can freeze however they’d like and Team Local 3 did a winter obstacle course featuring a tunnel crawl, popsicle eating and sliding into kiddie pool of ice cold water, all while having water balloons thrown at them.

Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme and Kaylee Quertermus posing in the pool after taking the plunge.

Funds raised help athletes with costs like uniforms and travel expenses for sporting events. To donate to Team Local 3’s fundraising page or to a specific team member’s page, click here.

