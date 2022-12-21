MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every year around Christmastime, a group in Marquette called the Muffin Runners hold a Santa Run, where they run around town in festive attire to bring some holiday cheer to the community. Even in freezing temperatures, like Wednesday morning.

“This is what we call the Santa Run, and we’ve been doing this, I believe we’ve been doing this is tenth year for the Santa Run, and just going around spreading a little Christmas joy,” said Bill Sved, a member of the Muffin Runners. “Being with the other people, the other runners having a healthy lifestyle, and enjoying our great outdoors.”

This year, Local 3 got in on the fun as well.

“I have decided to run with the Muffin Runners,” said Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme. “They run every Wednesday and today is kind of a festive one with their Santa Run and I got some of the Local 3 crew to join us. I think it’ll be cool for people who I guess are driving like driving around Marquette to see a bunch of people having fun, so I think that’s going to be my favorite part, putting a smile on somebody’s face.”

The Muffin Runners meet every Wednesday morning at the Marquette Commons in downtown Marquette, and anyone is welcome to join them on their weekly runs.