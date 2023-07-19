MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 26.2 miles. That’s the journey Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme has committed herself to do on Saturday, September 2 when she runs her first marathon ever, the Marquette Marathon Powered by NMU.

Helping her along the way is Marquette Marathon Race Director, Derek Lindstrom. The two chatted Wednesday evening about the big race, training and answering questions on a Facebook Live through the Marquette Marathon Facebook Page.

Rebecca will be giving weekly updates on how the journey is going on Local 3 News. To see the full Facebook Live conversation between Rebecca and Derek, click here.