Lodge Coffee: Tiny house turned coffee shop in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The shop may be tiny, but the flavors are big at Lodge Coffee.

The new drive-through coffee shop opened its window to customers this week, located in the parking lot of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming.

Owner Michael Timonen recently moved to the Upper Peninsula with his wife, Tasha.

“Basically, just moved here from Oregon, I sold my house. I was just like ‘What could I do that’s going to be fun and start my own business?’ I could do a coffee shop. That’s something I thought would be fun, I like coffee and I figured why not?” said Timonen.

Timonen bought a tiny house and completely renovated it himself, with some help from his father, and turned it into the rustic, lodge-style coffee shop.

“I basically gutted it, remodeled it, did all the plumbing myself, added shelving. Pretty much redid the whole thing inside, and it worked out for the best,” said Timonen.

The shop sells signature coffee drinks using Velodrome Coffee Company beans, but they also have something different on their menu.

“We have something called Adrenaline Drinks, which is basically an energy drink mixed with flavoring and 7-Up. So you don’t have the extreme energy drink taste, it does a little bit, but it doesn’t taste like a strange energy drink. It tastes good, but it still gives you the energy that you might need. And a lot of people seem to like them. Everyone who’s tried them has said ‘Oh they’re so good!'” said Timonen.

Lodge Coffee is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.