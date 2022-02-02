ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) and the City of Ishpeming are pleased to announce the signing of a formal collaborative agreement between the two entities that will have the LSCP providing economic development, marketing, and administrative support to the City of Ishpeming.

The partnership agreement serves as a new capacity-building model offered by the LSCP to address economic development shortfalls that communities across Marquette County have identified. Sarah Lucas, CEO of LSCP, looks forward to the partnership with the City of Ishpeming and emphasized that economic development is crucial at the local level. Lucas noted that “When businesses make the decision to relocate or expand in a community, they consider things like infrastructure, business-friendly community policies or practices, quality of life amenities that contribute to attracting quality workforce – and all of these require local investment, actions and planning.”

Ishpeming City Manager, Craig Cugini, believes that this partnership will serve as a successful model for other communities struggling with lack of capacity. Cugini said, “Partners truly help to grow the capacity and effectiveness of small communities. However, this new Contract Agreement between Ishpeming and LSCP is a unique dynamic shift of how we have done business in the past. We believe this agreement is capacity-building and forward-thinking for solving our community’s challenges. We believe we have established a new business model for other small communities to follow.”

Lucas further explained the benefits of the LSCP and Ishpeming agreement by saying, “A service-sharing model like this provides LSCP staff time and resources focused on the City’s biggest priorities, while saving the City the costs of hiring additional staff.”The scope of projects in this partnership agreement will include improvements in the City’s messaging and communication, blight mitigation, and progressing the City in its Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification. In addition to these projects, the LSCP will host several programming activities such as business roundtables and public community updates.

The LSCP will be providing monthly reports to City Manager, Craig Cugini, and quarterly reports to Ishpeming City Council. Progress will be measured by increased community engagement, improving access to resources and information, and accomplishing the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s RRC certification.