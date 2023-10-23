NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II took time to highlighting some of the Whitmer Administration’s recent successes with the state budget while helping serve lunch to Lakeview Elementary students on Monday.

The state legislature allocated $160 million toward providing free breakfast and lunch to public school children. It is the program’s first year, and Gilchrist says it is part of a larger plan to set students in Michigan up for success.

“One of the other important things here in the U.P. and frankly, all across Michigan, is increasing access to childcare. It’s something we’ve been investing heavily in over the last four years. I launched a program called Caring for My Future that’s going to open 1,000 new childcare facilities in the state, and we’re about 700+ into that program already,” Gilchrist said.

Another first the Lt. Governor says will make a difference for students is the expansion of free pre-K. He says the expansion is just the first step toward making the program universal. “We approved the first step to the state of Michigan becoming a universal pre-K state. So your four-year-old will be able to be positioned to get pre-K for free. They’ll be early readers, and that will help position that for academic success going forward, having that support, and that’s going to save families on average $10,000 every year.”

5,600 students are eligible to the Great Start Readiness Program this year. The budget also increases funds allocated per student, and works to alleviate the ongoing teacher shortage through supporting student-teachers with the MI Future Educator Fellowship.

You can read more about the full plan here.