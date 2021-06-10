M-28 Au Train River bridge repairs start June 14

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction will begin June 14 on the M-28 bridge over the Au Train River in Alger County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest about $1.4 million to replace expansion joints, bearings and other bridge components; repair substructure; patch deck; overlay epoxy, paint partially and do pavement markings. The bridge is scheduled to be reopen by the interim completion date on September 3, 2021

The final completion date is July 2, 2022 and will allow for dune grass planting and the epoxy overlay. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

During the work, one alternating lane will be open with temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place. The project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.