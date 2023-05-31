GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – A six-month project to rebuild a section of M-35 in Gwinn has begun.

The effected 0.66 miles of M-35 extends from smith street to the east branch of the Escanaba River. The work includes asphalt reconstruction; concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk ramps; storm sewer; drainage repairs; bridge approaches; watermain; sanitary sewer; detour route improvements; and pavement markings.

The project is expected to wrap up in October and is a collaborative effort between MDOT, Forsyth Township and the Marquette County Road Commission.