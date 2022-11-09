MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Audiences at the Forest Roberts Theatre will be taking a trip to Madagascar this weekend.

With a cast of 75 youth from the Marquette area, ages 5-14, Superior Arts Youth Theater will present “Madagascar: The Musical Jr.,” a musical based on the popular animated movie ‘Madagascar.’ The production will follow the exploits of zoo animals brought to life on an adventure to Africa.

The show will also feature a ‘Theater for all’ performance, designed to serve people with sensory sensitivities, and those who may be uncomfortable sitting through a traditional performance. This Saturday matinee performance will be presented with adjusted light and sound levels to create a more sensory sensitive environment, as well as being a ‘Shush Free Zone’ where patrons are free to talk and move about the theater as they wish.

Performances are November 10 – 13. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.