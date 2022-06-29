MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – MooseWood Nature Center will be holding a goose feather pen event this weekend.

Kids will search for feathers that have been previously placed for them to find. Following the goose feather hunt, a quick demonstration will be held on the parts of a feather along with a short history of feathers used as a writing instrument. The children will make their very own ink and feather pen and have opportunities to draw letters or color pictures.

“We want to give the younger kids a chance to experience you know ‘I can write with a feather.’ It’s pretty cool I think, at least for them. And then we have what we call a secret formula where they can actually write secret messages and decode them with it too. That’s basically something you can do at home too. It’s non-toxic,” said Erik Johnson, a member of the center’s board of directors.

The event will take place Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m. at MooseWood Nature Center. The recommended ages for this event are children 5-10 years old. There is a suggested donation of $5 per child or $10 per family.