MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Tucked in in the corner of Ohio St. and Third St. in Downtown Marquette, you’ll find Madgoodies Studio with Madeline Goodman being the artist behind the jewelry inside for sale.

“It’s all little small batches of jewelry made by hand,” said Goodman.

Goodman also does small repairs on jewelry and supports other local artists by providing them a space to sell their works.

“I started the business probably right around this time,” said Goodman. “It was right around graduation that I got the storefront. It took a few months to get into the storefront, but all of my old classmates, all the current classmates, they were like, ‘I have no place to show my work. I would love to show my work at the shop.’ And then it just developed from there.”

That was back in 2018 that Goodman opened the storefront, then COVID hit and now like many small business owners, she is coming out of it having to re-introduce her business to the community.

“Re-doing the business plan, getting people to re-find the shop which is always my struggle because we hide,” said Goodman. “We’re a tiny little shop. But I feel like it’s a fun challenge of how we can restart and make it my own again.”

Part of that restart is the launch of her springtime collection.

“So, the springtime collection is all about the colors and all about nature,” said Goodman. “Colors and textures that come from nature. So, like the spring colors that you find in fashion. Like the flowers that are blooming and coming up. It’s not snowing at the moment. But yeah, just simple jewelry that you can wear every day and simple textures. The simple things in nature.”

You can check out Goodman’s spring collection on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Madgoodies Studio located at 209 W. Ohio St., kitty-corner from Contrast Coffee in Marquette.

For more information on what’s going on at the studio, you can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.