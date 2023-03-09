GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office has released details on an arrest last week after a man fired a gun in Grand Marais.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 11 p.m. EST on February 27 reporting a weapon being fired near Webb Road in Grand Marais.

A local deputy was dispatched to the scene where an arrest was ultimately made.

Cord Alan Spencer was taken into custody and charged with Resisting and Obstructing Officers, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.

Spencer was held at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office until posting bond later in the week.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation

Michigan State Police assisted in responding to the scene.