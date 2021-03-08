Man arrested on charges of home invasion; assault

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 4:04 A.M. on February 28, Officers from the Marquette Police Department were dispatched to a felonious assault complaint and home invasion in the 400 block of West Hewitt St.

Upon arrival, police identified a man who was stabbed and another with injuries from being struck with a blunt object. Medical aid was given to both men and they were transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment and have since been discharged from the hospital. The men were acquainted with one another before the incident took place.

The investigation is ongoing but showed so far that 32 year-old Marquette resident, Alexander Chopoton assaulted the male victim with two frying pans. The victim countered the assault by stabbing Chapoton.

Alexander Chapoton was arrested on charges which were reviewed by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office and authorized by the 96th District Court of Marquette. The arrest warrant included the following charges:

1 count – Assault with Intent to Murder – Lifetime Felony

1 count – Home Invasion – 1st Degree – 20-Year Felony

2 counts – Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder or by Strangulation – 10-year Felony

1 count – Assault with a Dangerous Weapon – 4-year Felony.

Chapoton was lodged at the Marquette County Jail and his bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. Chapoton has not yet been arraigned.