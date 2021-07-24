Man dies after falling at Miners Castle in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Michigan (WJMN) – On July 24 around 7:00 P.M. a man fell into Lake Superior near the upper viewing platform at Miners Castle.
The Alger County Sheriff Department and PRNL park rangers responded to the incident. The National Park service is continuing an investigation. More information will be reported here as it becomes available.
