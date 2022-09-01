MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 18th annual Marquette Area Blues Fest is back at Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend.

The Marquette Area Blues Society hosts the three-day music festival. The weekend will be filled with live music by world-class blues musicians. There will also be a wide variety of food vendors, a beer & wine tent, free workshops, and assorted arts and crafts booths.

“We always try to put together a diverse line-up of what is the blues. It’s a genre, but it has many styles in it. We’ve got everything from some contemporary guitar players from Austin, Texas to some classic Chicago players, to some local talent from right here in our own neck of the woods,” said Festival Director Walt Lindala.

The festival will kick off with a free concert on Friday night, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday are ticketed events, gates will open at noon with music starting at 1 p.m. Children 14 and under are free with a paid adult. For more information on Marquette Blues Fest, click here.