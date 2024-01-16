MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education has narrowed down from 8 nicknames to 3. The 3 nicknames that were decided were Reds, Red Jackets, and Sentinels.

“So, I guess to catch everyone up, we started this back in July when we retired the original nickname. We worked through a pretty robust process,” said Kristen Cambensy, Board of Education President. ” Last week we announced the 8 nicknames, since then we have had quite a bit of feedback”.

The Board has been taking suggestions from the public and is focused on what they would like to be. They have taken out Cardinals, Hawks, Marauders, Redtail Hawks, and Red Hawks.

“We had quite a bit of emails from Republic Michigamme informing us their name is the Hawks. We would like to take that out of the running,” said Cambensy. “We did a board evaluation regarding the rest of the nicknames, and I would like to know where we go from here.”

They still would like to hear from the general public on the remaining names. You can email the Board of Education at schoolboard@mapsnet.org.