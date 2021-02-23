Marquette bar fined and ordered to remain closed until April

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The Michigan Liquor Control Comission released details of Friday’s Emergency Suspension hearing for Irie Vibes, Inc. which is also known as Wooden Nickel in Marquette.

The business has been ordered to pay a total fine of $4,200 for 14 of the 15 charges. It was also ordered to follow a 60 day suspension of licenses. The original suspension started on February 9, 2021. It will end on April 11, 2021.

All business licenses were suspended following an investigation from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s Enforcement Division.

The complain outlined instances on multiple dates where Marquette City Police investigated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order violations. The investigations happened on February 2 & 4, 2021.

The complaint also outlined MCPD discovered MDHHS violations on to prior occasions.