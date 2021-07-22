Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee holds 27th Annual Garden Tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People were welcome to tour the beautiful scenery today at the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee’s 27th Annual Garden Tour.

There were five different homes in the city that people could venture off to, to see some pretty gardens. This is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

“This is the fundraiser that pays for the flowers along Front Street for Petunia Pandemonium,” said Jill LaMere, president of the committee. “And we also do the roundabout on Front Street. We do Tammy’s Garden up at Father Marquette Park, Ellie’s Garden at Fourth and Washington and at the West End Welcome sign we have a garden there. So the materials and the maintenance for those projects is quite expensive. We get quite a bit of help from the city which is wonderful but the rest is up to us so we depend on fundraisers like this to give us a boost.”

