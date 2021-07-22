MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People were welcome to tour the beautiful scenery today at the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee’s 27th Annual Garden Tour.
There were five different homes in the city that people could venture off to, to see some pretty gardens. This is the largest fundraiser for the organization.
“This is the fundraiser that pays for the flowers along Front Street for Petunia Pandemonium,” said Jill LaMere, president of the committee. “And we also do the roundabout on Front Street. We do Tammy’s Garden up at Father Marquette Park, Ellie’s Garden at Fourth and Washington and at the West End Welcome sign we have a garden there. So the materials and the maintenance for those projects is quite expensive. We get quite a bit of help from the city which is wonderful but the rest is up to us so we depend on fundraisers like this to give us a boost.”
For more information on this organization, click here.
Latest Stories
- UPSET Detectives were investigating the distribution of drugs, including crystal meth out of a house in Escanaba
- Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee holds 27th Annual Garden Tour
- Award-winning blues band coming to Marquette for a free concert on Sunday
- U.P. Man falls to death from Mackinac Island rock formation
- Marquette Police Department requesting public’s assistance in locating a missing person