MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The sounds of the Marquette City Band returned to Presque Isle Park Thursday evening as the group of musicians kicked off their Summer Concert Series.

The program featured a variety of “Americana” styled music.

In case you missed Thursday’s performance, there is still more music to be heard from the Marquette City band throughout the summer. Below are their following concerts at the Presque Isle Band Shell:

Thursday, June 23 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4 – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 4 – 7:30 p.m.

To stay up to date on what’s going on with the band, click here to check out their Facebook page.