MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Band fine-tuned their songs on Monday night in preparation for their upcoming spring concert at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“This will be our first spring concert we’ve had here in Kaufman auditorium since 2019, so we’re really excited about that,” Steve Grugin, Director of the Marquette City Band said.

This concert will feature a variety of songs from American classics to unique pieces from overseas.

“First of all expect an auditorium filled with a lot of enthusiastic musicians ready to perform for an accepting audience,” Grugin said. ‘We’ve got a lot of variety in the music that we’re playing and we’re going to play some Ukrainian music actually, we’re going to play the Ukraine anthem, Republican of Ukraine, and we’re also going to play a Ukrainian Rhapsody of folk songs. So we’re really excited about that to explore the music and the culture of Ukraine while we’re going through this difficult time of course.”

This concert will take place on Wednesday, April 20 beginning at 7:30 P.M. in the Kaufman Auditorium in Graveraet Elementary. A reception with light refreshments will follow.