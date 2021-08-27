MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette City Beaches will be closed for the remainder of the day Friday, starting at 1 p.m., due to inclement weather. Lifeguards will not be on duty during this time.
Conditions will be assessed to determine if beaches will remain closed Saturay.
Beach status can also be found on the City website.
- WI brewing company creates filibuster-themed beer, part of profits going to removing Sen. Johnson from office
- Marquette City Beaches closed due to inclement weather
- Question marks on the offensive line as Packers have final preseason practice
- These foods are extra hard to find right now because of shortages, supply chain issues
- JoJo Siwa to compete as part of first same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With the Stars’