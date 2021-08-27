Marquette City Beaches closed due to inclement weather

North Central UP

by: Denise Craig

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette City Beaches will be closed for the remainder of the day Friday, starting at 1 p.m., due to inclement weather. Lifeguards will not be on duty during this time.

Conditions will be assessed to determine if beaches will remain closed Saturay. 

Beach status can also be found on the City website.

