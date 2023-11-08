MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City residents re-elected 2 familiar faces and one newcomer to the City Commission in Tuesday’s election. With 100% of the vote counted, current commissioners Cody Mayer and Jessica Hanley both won re-election while Board of Light and Power member Paul Schloegel won his first term on the City Commission. There were three seats available out of a field of 6 candidates.

Mayer, who is currently serving as Mayor received 25.9% of the vote, Schloegel received 21.3% while Hanley garnered 20.5% of the ballots cast. WJMN’s John Truitt sat down with the winners to talk about the road forward and the challenges that lay ahead.

As with much of the country, Marquette has some fiscal challenges as well. For Mayor Mayer, this issue, along with responsible development has always been a priority.

“Across the country, the economy, a lot of people are in a hard place and that’s something that’s really the biggest thing I’ve always focused on. Even the first time around and when I first ran, it was in the middle of the pandemic, and it seems like we’ve just been constantly going from one thing to the next on that. But I would definitely say the economy was one of the key issues I ran on, and housing is another big one that plays into that. A couple other of main topics that kind of came up, things like childcare, obviously like our lake shore, just our environmental protection here in Marquette,” said Mayor Mayer.

For Commissioner Hanley, the re-location of the Jacobetti Veterans Home is and has been a front-burner issue.

“We have quite a few things that are coming down the line. I think the biggest one of them is probably the Jacobetti possibly moving down to the cliffs Dow site. If we can make that happen and have such a beautiful view for the veterans. I think we’re doing everything right. It’s the perfect use of that property as long as we can do it safely for the veterans themselves,” said Hanley.

And for newcomer Paul Schloegel? He believes his 20 years as a civic leader will serve him well when dealing with another hot-button issue…Housing.

“For the city of Marquette and then the property with property values have gone up it’s just it’s really difficult. It’s a difficult fix. But if we get instead of just doing an ad hoc Housing Commission meeting or housing committee meeting for the city of Marquette, what should have been done is we should have had a group of local officials get together and really hammered out together because this isn’t, this isn’t. It’s not going away. That’s for certain, and it’s not just a Marquette thing,” said Schloegal.

Of course, there are many more issues that are important to these elected officials, far too many to include in this report. One thing all three have stressed is for citizens to become involved and participate in the process, which makes Marquette even better.