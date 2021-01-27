Marquette City Commissioner Cody Mayer deployed to Washington, D.C. with National Guard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Radio Results Network) – Some 20,000 National Guard troops were sent to Washington, D.C. last week for security purposes after the riot at the U.S. Capitol and the inauguration of President Biden. One of them is Marquette City Commissioner Cody Mayer.

Mayer took to Facebook Wednesday to say that he remains deployed there, and will be for a “period of time”. He says that the Army, Marquette staff, and other commissioners are being accommodating so that he can perform his duties and a city commissioner. Mayer says he is able to communicate with constituents, but he said it may take longer to respond to messages.

Due to security reasons, Mayer says he can’t get into too many details, but he will send out a statement with the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs Officer soon.

