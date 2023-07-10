MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Commissions held a meeting on Monday, July 10, to discuss Innovate Marquette SmartZone’s plans for ShopHouse Park.

It’s a redevelopment project that provides a place where innovators can collaborate and develop ideas, all while enjoying the unspoiled beauty of the area.

The City Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the development.

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity to bring an outdoor innovation recreation economic opportunities for the region, really the whole Upper Peninsula and the State of Michigan,” said Cody Mayer, Mayor of Marquette. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for us as far as diversifying our economy beyond just tourism while still using and protecting the natural assets that we have.”

This 3-acre development will be located at 480 River Park Circle in Marquette. If you would like to know more information about this project, you can find them on our previous story about it located here.

For more information on Innovate Marquette SmartZone, you can find their website here and their Facebook page here.