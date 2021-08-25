Marquette City Fire Department gives away free smoke detectors and installation services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Through a grant, Marquette City Fire Department is providing free smoke detectors to city residents.

If requested, fire department personnel will also come to your house to install them. They say working smoke detectors are important to let me people know quickly if there is a fire so they can escape and call for help.

Pete Windsor, a firefighter and paramedic with the department told Local 3 News where you should have smoke detectors in your house.

“To do one kind of like in the main area,” said Windsor. “Usually, you try to have one outside of the kitchen and one by each bedroom if you can. Kind of the more, the merrier. [Be] familiar with manufacturer recommendations. Some of them are you replace the battery usually at Daylight Savings Time. But other ones have a built in battery now. The newer ones where you don’t change the battery for every 10 years and just get a new detector.”

Marquette City Fire Department is giving away the ones where you don’t need to change the battery. To get yours, call Fire Marshall Jeff Fossitt at 225-8941 or Fire Station Number One 906-225-8936.