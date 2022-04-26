MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Police Department has announced that Ryan Grim will become the department’s new Chief of Police. Grim is being promoted from his current role as Acting Captain, according to a Facebook post from the department on Monday.

Grim has been with the department since 2001 when he graduated from NMU’s Regional Police Academy. There, the department added that Grim was the recipient of the Distinguished Peer Award and the Physical Fitness Award.

In his time with the department, Grim has served in a multitude of roles, including Accreditation Manager, Training Coordinator, Taser Instructor, Assistant Harbor Master, Facility Security Officer, Snowmobile Patrol Coordinator and officer, Bike Patrol Coordinator and officer. Grim has also taught Water Rescue at NMU’s Regional Police Academy.

Grim is currently a MLEAC Accreditation Assessor and is a member of the Michigan Municipal League’s Law Enforcement Action Forum (LEAF). In 2019, Grim graduated from the Michigan Police Executive Development Seminar.