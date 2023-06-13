MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Between May and June is white-tailed deer fawn season in Michigan, which means you may come across baby deer, whether it’s in your backyard or somewhere else in the wild.

While you may be tempted to touch or try to help these adorable fawns, there are some important signs to look out for and steps to take before taking action. Kyann Clarke is the director of Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a non-profit organization in Marquette County that takes in fawns and other small mammals that need rehabilitation and then releases them back into the wild. She shares the do’s and don’ts when it comes to finding a possibly orphaned or injured baby animal.

“The very first thing to know is that wild mothers do not stay with their babies all day long like domestic mamas do,” said Clarke. “They are very careful about not leaving predators back to where the baby is located so they’re not coming and going all day long. They will feed baby usually three times a day. Most of those feedings are occurring early in the morning or late at night. And then baby is left on its own specifically in the case of fawns, where when they’re newborns, they’re not strong enough to be up and following mom around while she’s eating.”

There are three things to look for to determine whether or not a fawn has been orphaned.

“The number one thing is is that fawn crying. And I’m not talking about a little cry here and there, a starving fawn will cry for hours and hours on end all day long,” explained Clarke. “You will know 100 percent if that animal is in distress and instinctually it goes against everything inside of them because as soon as they start crying, every predator in the area is going to hear them primarily coyotes and come in so they have to be really desperate in order to start calling like that.

“The second thing that we look for is that animal approaching humans. If a fawn walks right up to you, and it’s been calling and calling and calling, it’s hungry and it’s been without its mom. Another thing that we look for is the curling of the ear tips. Now, newborn fawns can have a slight curl, the tips will curl back and that’s normal. They’re just newborn, things haven’t really filled out yet. But if you see the curling of the ear tip in addition to the edge of the ear being very wavy, that’s a good sign of dehydration and means mom’s been gone for at least 24 hours, sometimes 48 at that point. So those are the three things we really look for. And then the last one is, is there a dead doe around you know, a lot of times newborn fawns will not leave the mama if she’s been hit. So, a lot of times if you’re seeing a fawn that’s right next to a dead doe on the highway. That’s probably her baby,” said Clarke.

The picture above showcases a dehydrated fawn’s ears who was recently admitted into Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Clarke goes on to share that if a fawn is laying down, quiet in the grass, it’s because the mom told it to stay there, and she will be back for the fawn. However, if you do see a fawn in a dangerous location such as a highway, Clarke shares what you can do in that situation.

“Another thing I like to tell people is if there’s a fawn, and it’s like right next to a road or in a location that’s really dangerous for that fawn, you absolutely can move that fawn,” said Clarke. “Your scent will not deter the mother however your presence will so if you move that fawn, you need to move it to a safe place and leave the area because your presence will deter mom from coming back. So that’s one thing that’s kind of a myth in wildlife, your smell will not deter the mother. And that’s the same for bunnies and small mammals, too.”

Clarke opened the rehabilitation center in 2019, however, she’s always loved animals since she was young.

“Animals have always been just a huge part of my life. My husband and I moved here 10 years ago, and with the abundance of wildlife in this area I was really shocked that there wasn’t a wildlife center already. I thought given that I lived on a farm, I already had the resources to start something like that, so I did.”

Aside from being a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, she has worked professionally with animals as a veterinary technician for six years, primarily a surgery tech. The center also works with Dr. Tim Hunt at Bayshore Veterinary Hospital who helps provide x-rays, medications, and other veterinary care needs.

“Having that background is certainly important because there are a lot of injuries that we deal with. Having some medical background really helps out a ton when you’re dealing with those types of situations,” said Clarke.

While the center cares for small mammals, Clarke shares why it’s illegal to take in skunks and bats.

Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is open every year starting April 1 through October 1. The center does not admit adult wildlife for rehab. If you come across a fawn or other small mammals in Marquette County that may be orphaned or injured, you can call Kyann Clarke’s cell phone at 406-552-5680 or her home number 906-345-9554. The center cannot accept out of county wildlife animals. The number of wildlife that the center admits each year relies solely on donations from the community. You can donate to the non-profit organization through its Facebook page.