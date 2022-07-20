MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice invited members of the community to a Summer Memorial Service held at Presque Isle Pavilion Park to honor lost loved ones and family members. The service was held to help people through the grieving process after losing someone they love.

“This really gives people an opportunity to come together, to think about their loved ones, and to be apart of that grieving process,” said Jennifer Voegtline, the CEO of Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice. “And so we’re here to join in fellowship and to have some songs and some prayers and to be together and part of that journey that our staff and our whole team has been with the families that we’ve served.”

The community was invited to send names of their loved ones and family members who had passed. Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice read the names that were sent aloud and lit a candle in remembrance. The attendees were supported by their fellow community members during their time of grieving. There were prayers, songs, and a service held to bring comfort to the attendees during their time of grief.

If you missed this event but would like help through your grieving process, Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice holds grief support groups in Gwinn, Marquette, and Negaunee once a month. If you would like to know more about this opportunity, find their Bereavement Counseling and Grief Support page here.