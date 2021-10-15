Marquette County 4-H holds online fundraiser to continue serving area youth

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Throughout October, Marquette County 4-H is having an online fundraiser. With programs growing in-person, at home and online, Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4-H Program Coordinator and Educator says funds raised will help expand access for all youth to participate in.

“We’ve done away with our participation fee,” said Pepin. “So the funds that we used in the county for that before, we don’t have those anymore. We still want to be able to meet people where they’re at and find ways to fund things as much as possible. That’s what this fundraiser will do. It will help people get things like supplies and materials for club work and at home work and virtual programming that we have. Free of charge.”

The fundraiser is through Michigan State University’s online platform, Crowdpower. The goal is to raise, $5,000.

“I would encourage anyone to donate because this is for our kids. 4-H is for everyone. We serve kids from the ages of five to 19 and we’re open to every single youth. So in order to make that happen, we certainly do need funding. This goes directly to the young people. Every dollar stays in the county and it goes directly to programming that will help our families and our kids.”

For more information or to donate to the cause, click here.