The Marquette County Fair kicks off tomorrow with food, fun, and more. The Marquette County 4-H youth has been preparing for this event all year. On Saturday they will be entering their animals into the Junior Livestock Auction at the fair. The junior auction will be held at noon on August 13th. Viewing begins at 11:00 am the day of.

Each member of the 4-H youth will be entering their own animals that they have raised. They each work with a combination of two animals. The animals they work with are lambs, cows, and pigs.

“I am doing a pig, and it’s my first year doing a steer,” said Addie, a member of the Marquette County 4-H Youth. “Third year doing a pig.”

The Marquette County 4-H teaches their youth important life skills through taking care of their animals.

“I love how it teaches you a hard work ethic,” said Allie, who is also a member of the Marquette County 4-H Youth. “Also, everyone who does the animals like this are technically entrepreneurs. So, we’re all learning business skills well before we’re actually going to be in business”

“I like raising animals a lot,” said another member of the group, Charlotte. “It teaches you to love something else and it teaches you about hard work and all that. It teaches you to do both physical and mental hard work.”

