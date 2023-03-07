MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Sawyer International Airport could be undergoing a name change soon.

Marquette County Board of Commissioners held a meeting this afternoon to discuss plans to change the name of Sawyer International Airport.

The reason for the renaming is to make the airport easier to recognize.

“Just an idea that branding it differently may make it more recognizable, but there’s different opinions on that,” said Gerry Corkin, a Marquette County Board Chairman. “I support having Sawyer in the name because the history of Marquette County and also the history that Sawyer being located here as an Airforce institution during the Cold War.”

The two names being considered are Marquette Regional Airport and the Upper Peninsula Michigan Regional Airport

The naming options were given by Hiltachk Marketing Group who is helping the airport through their rebranding and renovations.

“First of all, our firm, Hiltachk Marketing Group has an expertise in airport and aviation branding and marketing, and so through a competitive bid process in about halfway through 2022, Marquette County hired our firm to guide the rebranding of Sawyer International Airport,” said an advisor from Hiltachk Marketing Group. “The goal of this project is to move the airport towards a best in class status with a strong consumer focus. So, we want to make sure the brand instantly connects travelers to the Upper Peninsula’s character and spirit and supports the economic advancements in the region. Ultimately all this work will result in fresh branding, including a new name options for people to consider, a new logo, and guidance for the future terminal remodel.”

During the meeting’s public comment section, several community members shared their opinions about the name change with the board. Some people suggested keeping “Sawyer” in the name and some even suggested naming the airport after Clarence Leonard “Kelly” Johnson, an Aeronautical Engineer from Ishpeming.

The name change is still being considered.

To learn more about the name change, or to find out when the next Marquette County Board of Commissioners meeting is, you can find their website here.