MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 27th annual Marquette County Community Baby Shower and Health Fair returns next month.

Community members and organizations come together to put on this event every year to provide resources for pregnant women and new moms. Donations help purchase items such as baby strollers, cribs, and other needed items.

“We are happy to provide services and information to new parents, pregnant women, and newly delivered moms with babies under six months old, of all the services in Marquette County for families with young children,” said Barbie Dupras, early head start manager for Community Action Alger Marquette. “It’s like a health fair in a way but with a baby shower theme. So people from different organizations bring all of their information to the shower and pass that out and have face-to-face conversations which are really nice and then we give gifts.”

Donations and volunteers are still needed for this year’s community baby shower.

“We are in need of donations right now, we are preparing, and we don’t have enough items as of today. So in order to go shopping and find those sales and make those purchases, then we definitely need donations. We love the homemade, the moms love the homemade items. They love them. They’re so excited. If you don’t know somebody who does that, if you don’t have somebody in your family who does it, then you don’t have an opportunity to have those things, so they get really excited about it,” said Dupras.

The Marquette County Community Baby Shower will be held on Friday, May 27th at NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming. It will be a drive-through event. Registration is open for 100 pregnant moms or those who have babies younger than six months old. They must be born after Nov 27th, 2021 and you must be a Marquette County resident. To reserve your spot, please call Barbie at (906) 228-8522 ext. 253. Donations can be dropped off at Community Action Alger Marquette.

