MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Conservation District’s annual wildflower sale is back.

The sale offers native varieties of wildflowers to promote landscaping that benefits local ecosystems. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, increasing the amount of plant diversity and native species in the area will also increase the number of pollinators.

“Pollinator species are in decline throughout the nation, that includes bees, bats, and butterflies—so having this food for them is really important,” said Program/Outreach Coordinator Maddie O’Donnell. “Their number one cause of decline is most often loss of habitat, not having anywhere to go with when new buildings going up and parking lots go in. It really causes problems for them and creating that habitat and putting in native plants can give them someplace to stay and something to eat. And having that, especially here in Marquette, we’re on the eastern fly away which is part of the pollinator monarch path, and making sure that we have food available for them is so important.”

Order cut-off for the wildflower sale is Friday, June 3 at 4 PM. Orders can be picked up on Saturday, June 11 from 10 AM to 1 PM. at the Marquette County Conservation District office located at 780 Commerce Drive. To order wildflowers and native grasses, please visit mqttreesale.square.site.