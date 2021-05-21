Marquette County Conservation District hosting Michigan native wildflower sale

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Conservation District is currently holding a wildflower and grasses sale.

Northern Heart Leaf Aster, Wild Columbine, and Harry Beard-Tongue are just some of Michigan’s native plants. While they beautify our lands, they are also an essential part of our ecosystem.

“Our annual wildflower sale, we sell all native plants just because that’s really important to the ecosystem to use plants that are native to Michigan. So, we do this every year just to encourage people to plant native,” said Maddie O’Donnell, Program and Outreach Coordinator, Marquette County Conservation District.

By increasing the amount of plant diversity and native species in the area, it will also increase the number of pollinators as well.

“Bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, moths, all really tend to be attracted to the colors, and scents and tastes too of this habitat and food that the native pollinators provide. So they really do depend on that food and habitat,” said O’Donnell.

Wildflowers and grasses can be ordered on Marquette County Conservation District’s website. Designs by Nature- Upper Peninsula Native Plants, a local nursery, will be providing the plants. The sale will run until May 28 and orders can be picked up at the district’s office on June 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The district’s office address is 780 Commerce Drive Suite C in Marquette.