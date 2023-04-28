MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Conservation District held a tree tour Friday evening in honor of Arbor Day. City of Marquette arborist Dan Carter led people down Washington Street in downtown Marquette to give insight on things like species of the trees in our communities and how we can take care of them.

“Community awareness of conservation in general is really important,” said Maddie O’Donnell, District Manager, Marquette County Conservation District. “It provides funding opportunities, provides opportunities for people to get more of a sense of place for where they are and how they can provide to their community and educational you know, makes them aware of what they can do to give back to their ecosystem.”

Marquette County Conservation District has more events in the near future. Click here to check out their Facebook Page.