MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from Marquette County Emergency Management, a local state of emergency has been declared for Marquette County as of Monday, April 17, 2023.

In a release, county officials cite widespread damage caused by runoff of rapidly melting snow as reason for the declaration, with issues being worsened by additional rainfall.

The following county agencies have been activated to support the response and recovery efforts

of municipal and township governments throughout Marquette County:

Marquette County Road Commission

Marquette County Sheriff’s Department

Marquette County Emergency Management

Marquette County Emergency Operations Center

Marquette County Resource Management

Local 3 News is working to establish a list of affected areas.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office via the Marquette County Road Commission shared road closures in Tilden and Ely Townships:

County Road CG (Steel Bridge Road) at the bridge over the Middle Branch of the Escanaba River in Ely Township. The road is closed until further notice due to flooding conditions.

County Road 482 (Greenwood Mine Rd) in Tilden Twp 1.6 miles W of CR 581 is closed until further notice due to a culvert failure.

County Road CD (Mail Route Road) in Ely Township is closed at its crossing with Green Creek until further notice due to a culvert failure.

An estimated cost of repairs has not been released.

For additional information, contact Marquette County Emergency Management at 906-475-1134

or bhummel@mqtco.org.