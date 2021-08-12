Marquette County Fair is back with all of your fair favorites and a new sensory-friendly addition

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Lemonade, funnel cakes, rides, and more. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marquette County Fair has returned with an action-packed three days worth of events that are sure to bring out the kid in everyone.

“We are gonna have fair food as you can see behind me right here,” Walt Maki the President of the Fair Board said. “We have four different acts that will be roving the fairground. We have the Cincinnati Circus, we have an act called the Funny Little People who were on America’s Got Talent, and Circus Among us is back so we’ve got lots to do. We’ve got the midway rides for kids also.”

Although the iconic fair sights, sounds, and smells are some things that we all look forward to each year, that isn’t always true for everyone.

“Tomorrow [Friday] from 10 to noon the rides will run at a slower speed with no lights and no music for people who have sensory issues and that is something brand new here at the fair,” Maki said. “We are really looking forward to it as it is the first time the fair is doing something like this.”

Some of the flavors of the fair are what keep people coming back year after year.

“One fair food? There is no one fair food,” Maki said. “I have a favorite at every single place behind me. You can see the Croatian Chicken, Fabe’s fries, there is a Mexican food trailer, there is desserts. I think I gain 5 pounds during the fair.”

The fair will run from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for kids and ride wristbands are $20.

